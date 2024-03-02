Brentford 2-2 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops as Axel Disasi secures a point for the Blues in the closing stages | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea and Brentford played out an exciting 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, March 2.

The hosts entered this game on the back of a forgettable run of form. With five defeats and just win in their last six, Thomas Frank's men were underdogs for this game. They were humbled 4-2 by West Ham United in their last outing and were looking to set things right.

The Blues, on the other hand, came into this game on the back of a decent run of form. With three wins, one defeat and one draw in their last five, they carried more momentum into this fixture than the Bees. Mauricio Pochettino's side defeated Leeds United 3-2 in the FA Cup in their last game and were looking to continue the winning run.

Chelsea made a dominant start to the game and looked to control possession as they tried to break down Brentford's defences. They had 72% of the ball in the first half and distributed the ball well to make inroads into the Bees' box. Nicolas Jackson fired the Blues ahead after 35 minutes following an assist by Malo Gusto.

Brentford, on the other hand, managed just one shot on target in the first half as they had limited possession. They were unable to counter the pressure applied by the visitors and trailed 1-0 at the break.

However, Frank's men made an explosive start to the second half. Mads Roerslev scored to make things even just five minutes after the restart. Yoane Wissa then gave Brentford the lead in the 69th minute following an assist by Frank Onyeka. The hosts thought they had the game in the bag but it was not to be.

Cole Palmer set up Axel Disasi, who scored to make it 2-2 in the 83rd minute as the Blues fought hard for their point. The match finished 2-2.

That being said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops.

#5. Hit - Mads Roerslev (Brentford)

The Brentford winger had a great game and even got on the scoresheet to show for it. He passed the ball with 65% accuracy, including three key passes, four crosses and two long balls.

Roerslev also showed his combative side in central areas of the pitch. He won five duels, making three tackles, three clearances and one interception.

#4. Flop - Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea)

Having put in impressive performances consistently in recent weeks, there was bound to come a bad game for the Serbian. He made just three saves throughout the game and conceded two relatively simple goals.

Petrovic also struggled with his distribution in an overall subpar game. He completed just six of 23 long ball attempts.

#3. Hit - Cole Palmer

Palmer continued in his rich vein of form for Chelsea, providing a late assist for Axel Disasi to level the contest. He attempted a total of six shots, but just two of those were on target.

He won three of his eight duels and made one interception in the process. Palmer passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two key passes, two crosses and one long ball.

#2. Flop - Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford)

Ajer had another subpar game for Brentford as he won just three of his seven duels. Ajer made four clearances, one block and one interception. He also passed the ball with 67% accuracy, including one cross.

#1. Hit - Axel Disasi (Chelsea)

Most of the Blues' players had good games but Disasi scoring late on took the cake. The Frenchman also won six duels, making three clearances, four interceptions and two tackles.

He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including four long balls. He attempted two shots and scored for Chelsea with the one that was on target.

