Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd January 2022

Looking to snap their three-game losing streak, Brentford play host to Aston Villa at Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts are currently on a blistering seven-game unbeaten run against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Brentford failed to find their feet last Wednesday as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against title-chasing Manchester City.

Thomas Frank’s side have now lost their last three games, while failing to find the back of the net on each occasion.

After a solid start to the season, a slump in form has seen Brentford drop to 14th place in the Premier League table. They have claimed 20 points from 18 games.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea.

Prior to that, Steven Gerrard’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on December 11 before seeing off Norwich 2-0 three days later.

With 22 points from 18 games, Aston Villa are currently 12th on the log, two points behind Brighton and Hove Albion in the top half of the table.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides.

Brentford have picked up three wins during that period, while six games have ended all square.

Aston Villa are without a win in their last seven games against Brentford, losing three and claiming four draws.

Brentford have failed to score in any of their last three games, while conceding five in that time.

Brentford are 15th on the division’s home record table after claiming 10 points from nine games on home turf.

Aston Villa have scored the second-most goals in the bottom half of the table, with only 11th-placed Crystal Palace scoring more.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, losing three and claiming two wins from their last five games. After a solid start to the season, Brentford appear to have run out of steam and head into Sunday’s game on a three-game losing streak. We are backing the Villans to claim the win in this one.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2 - Aston Villa clean sheet: Yes (Brentford have failed to score in three straight games)

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals: Yes (At least two goals have been scored in five of their last seven encounters)

Tip 4 - Ollie Watkins to score at any time: Yes

Edited by Peter P