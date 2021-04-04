Brentford vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play host to Birmingham City at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town yesterday at the John Smith's Stadium. A first-half goal from midfielder Lewis O'Brien for Huddersfield Town was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Danish left-back Mads Bech Sorensen for Brentford.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, beat Steve Cooper's Swansea City 1-0 yesterday at St. Andrew's. A late second-half penalty from Republic of Ireland international Scott Hogan was enough to ensure victory for Birmingham City.

Brentford vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Birmingham City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Birmingham City beating Brentford 1-0. A first-half goal from Angola international Jeremie Bela secured the win for Birmingham City.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-D-W-L

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-L

Brentford vs Birmingham City Team News

Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Shandon Baptiste. There are doubts over the availability of experienced Danish right-back Henrik Dalsgaard.

Injured: Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Henrik Dalsgaard

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Meanwhile, Birmingham City have no known injury issues and manager Lee Bowyer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Tariqe Fosu, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Neil Etheridge, Mikel San Jose, Harlee Dean, Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Steve Seddon, Alen Halilovic, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Brentford vs Birmingham City Prediction

Brentford are currently 3rd in the EFL Championship table, but have drawn their last three league games. The Bees have been inconsistent of late, and find themselves nine points behind 2nd-placed Watford, who have played a game more.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, are 20th in the league table. They are six points ahead of 22nd-placed Rotherham United, who have four games in hand. Lee Bowyer's men have their job cut out for the remainder of the season.

Brentford will be keen to get back to winning ways and should be able to win against Birmingham City.

Prediction: Brentford 1-0 Birmingham City

