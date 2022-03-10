Brentford vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 12 March 2022

Brentford will host Burnley on Saturday in a Premier League match that could have serious ramifications in the relegation battle.

Brentford snapped their nine-game winless streak last weekend as they dispatched Norwich City 3-1. Christian Eriksen ran the show from midfield in his first start for Thomas Frank's side and reassuringly played the full 90 minutes for his new club.

It was a must-win game for both sides but the Bees were the ones who grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck. They will now face 18th-placed Burnley, who are six points behind them in the Premier League table. But what's important to note here is that Sean Dyche's men have two games in hand over their Saturday opponents.

Brentford struggled in the opening phase of the game against Norwich City but Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick to put the game to bed before the hour mark. The Canaries pulled one back in second-half stoppage time but it was all too little too late.

Brentford are set for a testing set of fixtures against the likes of Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over the next six weeks. As such, the importance of a win on Saturday cannot be understated.

Meanwhile, Burnley travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on the back of successive defeats against Leicester City and Chelsea. They've conceded six goals without reply over those two games. Burnley were outplayed in all aspects at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

They had just 27% of the possession and struggled to conjure up anything of note against Thomas Tuchel's men. They are just a point away from safety but as we enter the home straight of the season, wins in games such as these could prove to be extremely important.

Burnley have been dealt a major blow ahead of the game. Their captain Ben Mee has been ruled out of the crunch encounter as well after suffering a knee injury in the game against Leicester.

This will undoubtedly be a fierce battle between two sides desperate to stay afloat in the Premier League and regardless of the outcome, there will be plenty for the neutrals to enjoy.

Brentford vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford went undefeated in their first eight home league meetings against Burnley between 1933 and 1936. However, they've since lost three of their last four at home against their Saturday opponents.

Brentford are winless in their last six league meetings with Burnley, losing each of the last four in a row.

Burnley won the reverse fixture 3-1 and will be looking to complete their first league double over the Bees for a second time in their history.

Burnley haven't lost any of their last four Premier League games in London. They beat Fulham in May. They drew with Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace in the ongoing campaign.

Brentford had a run of eight league games without a win snapped against Norwich City last weekend as they won the game 3-1.

Brentford vs Burnley Prediction

Both Brentford and Burnley will be desperate for a win here. Neither team has been in good form but Brentford will hope to replicate their heroics against Norwich City on Saturday against Burnley.

The Clarets have been lackluster in their last two outings but were starting to show signs of life prior to that. Their losses came against Leicester and Chelsea, two superior sides. They might just be able to put one over on Brentford as a reaction is definitely due right now.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Burnley

Brentford vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

