Brentford will host Chelsea at the GTech Community Stadium in a London derby on Saturday,. Enzo Maresca's men have already played three London derbies so far this term and picked up seven points to sit second in the table.

Meanwhile, Brentford are 15th, their win against Aston Villa bookended by losses against Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. The Bees' inconsistency in the opening weeks of the new campaign was expected after a difficult summer where the club suffered from an overhaul of sorts.

Brentford squandered a great opportunity to pocket three points in their latest outing against Sunderland, relinquishing the lead and ultimately losing the game in its dying embers. Igor Thiago had put the ahead in the 77th minute but Sunderland equalized from the spot five minutes later through Enzo Fernandez.

Wilson Isidor then scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to send the Bees home in a sullen mood. With their season getting off to a not-so-ideal start, new manager Keith Andrews will feel the pressure as he looks for a positive result against a formidable Chelsea side.

Enzo Maresca's men started their season with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. They subsequently produced a much improved showing against West Ham United a week later, putting five past the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Their third successive London derby came against Fulham and the Blues beat their local rivals 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to move to second in the league table.

Chelsea were the benefactors of a couple of contentious refereeing calls which undoubtedly swung the game in their favour. Fulham had their opener which was scored by Josh King chalked off for a foul by Rodrigo Muniz in the build-up.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight Premier League meetings between Brentford and Chelsea, only one has been won by the home side.

All of Brentford's three Premier League wins over Chelsea have come away from home.

Saturday's match will be Chelsea's fourth London derby in as many Premier League matches this term. They are only the second side in Football League history to start a league season with four successive London derbies after Crystal Palace in 2021-22.

Brentford lost just two of their last 10 league matches last term. However, they have already suffered two losses in three outings this season.

Chelsea have won two of their three matches so far this term. This is only the second time that they have accomplished that feat in the last seven seasons.

Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction

Brentford's attacking impetus has been largely blunted by the departures of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa. They have taken just 24 shots in matches so far, the lowest in the league.

Chelsea have rode their luck to sit at second in the table and although they were menacing against the Hammers, they looked far from indomitable in the other two matches. But they are the stronger of the two sides and on Saturday, they should be able to pick up a win albeit a narrow one.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

