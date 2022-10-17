Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Brentford lock horns with Graham Potter's impressive Chelsea outfit at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

Brentford vs Chelsea Preview

Brentford are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side picked up an important 2-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have bounced back after a slow start to their Premier League campaign. The Blues defeated Aston Villa by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's five victories.

Brentford won their previous game against Chelsea in April this year by a 4-1 margin and could win consecutive matches against the Blues for the first time since 1939.

The away side won all three matches played between these two teams in all competitions last season, with Chelsea picked up two victories as opposed to Brentford's one.

Brentford have not won any of their six midweek matches in the Premier League so far and have picked up only one point from these games.

Chelsea have won only 64 of their 137 Premier League games played on Wednesdays - their second-lowest win rate for a particular day of the week in the competition.

Brentford have failed to find the back of the net in four of their six Premier League London derbies at home but have won both the games in which they have managed to score.

Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown drastic improvement under Graham Potter and have managed to reclaim their place in the Premier League top four. The likes of Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have stepped up under the new regime and will be intent on making their mark this week.

Brentford have relied heavily on Ivan Toney in the final third this season and do have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Chelsea

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Mount to score - Yes

