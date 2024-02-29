Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Chelsea Preview

Brentford are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The Blues edged Leeds United to a narrow 3-2 victory in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's seven victories.

Brentford won the reverse fixture between the two teams by a 2-0 margin last year and could complete a league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 1938-39 season.

Chelsea have won only one of their last five matches against Brentford in the Premier League and have suffered defeat in three of these games.

Chelsea have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches against Brentford in the Premier League - they have endured worse runs in this regard only against Manchester United and Manchester City.

Chelsea have won each of their last four London derby matches in the Premier League.

Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have blown hot and cold over the past month and have several issues to address ahead of this game. The Blues have a poor record in this fixture and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brentford are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams have problems to solve and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Chelsea

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Gallagher to score - Yes