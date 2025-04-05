Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

Chelsea will look to preserve their hopes of Champions League qualification as they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Brentford on Sunday. Enzo Maresca's men are fourth in the Premier League table with 52 points while Brentford are 11th although only 11 points separate the two sides.

Brentford's dreamlike five-match winning streak away from home drew to a close on Wednesday when Newcastle United beat them 2-1 at St. James' Park.

Bryan Mbeumo's equalizer for the Bees was bookended by strikes from Aleksander Isak and Sandro Tonali as the Magpies handed the Bees their first away defeat of the year.

Despite the defeat, Brentford's European aspirations are far from extinguished. But it will take a mammoth effort from them to eke out enough positive results from their remaining games to secure a berth in Europe.

Meanwhile, Chelsea managed to ease back into proceedings after the international break, producing a respectable performance to beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in midweek. Enzo Fernandez secured the only goal of the game at the 50 minute mark.

With both Chelsea and Tottenham each getting a goal chalked off by VAR, Spurs ended the night sitting 14th in the league table. The Blues, meanwhile, are fourth and occupy a Champions League berth, at least for now.

Maresca's men have won their last six home league games on the trot. However, having picked up just two points in their last seven away matches, there is cause for concern for the Stamford Bridge outfit as they travel to take on Brentford on Sunday.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four away league matches against Brentford since a 1-0 loss in October 1938.

Chelsea won the reverse fixture 2-1 in December and are looking to complete their first league double over the Bees since the 1947-48 season.

Brentford are the only side in the league without a clean sheet at home this season.

Chelsea have suffered four successive away defeats in the Premier League. They have not lost five in a row on the road since a run of five losses between October and December 2000.

Across all competitions, the Blues have picked up just two wins in their last 10 away games.

Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have done poorly on the road and Brentord's home form has been quite suspect. Both sides could end up canceling each other out when they lock horns on Sunday. Chelsea haven't managed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight away matches in all competitions.

Brentford are yet to keep a clean sheet at home this term. One thing is for certain and it's that there will be goals in this one.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Chelsea

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

