Brentford vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th February 2022

Looking to snap their six-game losing streak, Brentford play host to Crystal Palace at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a goalless draw back in August’s reverse fixture.

Brentford were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Bees have now lost each of their last six games in all competitions, including a 4-1 defeat against Everton which saw them bow out of the FA Cup.

With 23 points from 24 games, Brentford are currently 14th in the Premier League table, level on points with Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City.

This followed a 2-0 win over Hartlepool United which saw them progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

The Eagles are currently 13th in the league table after picking up 25 points from 23 games.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides.

Brentford have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions in that time.

Brentford are currently on a six-game losing run, conceding 18 goals and scoring four since a 4-1 win over Port Vale in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace are without a win in each of their last six away games in the Premier League, losing three and claiming three draws.

The Eagles boast the fifth-worst record on the road this season, picking up 11 points from eight away games.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Brentford are currently out of sorts in the Premier League and will be desperate to snap their dire losing streak. We predict they will frustrate the efforts of the visitors and force a share of the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw (The historical record between these sides is fairly even, and Brentford playing at home balances the scales in this encounter)

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P