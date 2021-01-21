Brentford vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Brentford welcome Leicester City to the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Nathan Jones' Luton Town on Wednesday in the EFL Championship.

A first-half goal from Iran international Saman Ghoddos ensured victory for the Bees. Late in the second-half, Brentford had star striker Ivan Toney sent off, alongside Luton Town's Welsh centre-back Tom Lockyer.

Leicester City, on the other hand, beat Frank Lampard's Chelsea 2-0 on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

First-half goals from Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi and English midfielder James Maddison sealed the deal for the Foxes. That result heaped more pressure on Chelsea and their manager.

Brentford vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Brentford and Leicester City have played against each other once before, a year ago in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Another one ticked off ✔



Onto the next challenge#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/nvFinvcfZ8 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 21, 2021

Leicester City managed to beat Brentford 1-0 courtesy of a first-half goal from former Manchester City forward and Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho.

Advertisement

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-D

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-D

Brentford vs Leicester City Team News

Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be without Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson and midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who are both nursing injuries.

Star striker Ivan Toney and talented midfielder Josh Dasilva are both suspended.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ivan Toney, Josh Dasilva

Leicester City

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be without Belgium international Dennis Praet, who is injured. There are doubts over the availability of French midfielder Nampalys Mendy.

Injured: Dennis Praet

Doubtful: Nampalys Mendy

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Saman Ghoddos, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canos

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, Kelechi Iheanacho, Cengiz Under

Great to have you back out there, Ricky! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/o5PNZujcES — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 20, 2021

Brentford vs Leicester City Prediction

Advertisement

Brentford have been impressive in the Championship so far, and sit third in the league table. They are among the favorites for automatic promotion to the Premier League, having narrowly missed out last season.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are third in the Premier League, and have earned plaudits for their performances. Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has been key to their success, while Wesley Fofana and James Justin have been shrewd acquisitions.

Both sides have good players in their ranks, and it will not be an easy game to predict. However, given the Foxes' impressive form and their overall quality, they should triumph.

Prediction: Brentford 0-1 Leicester City

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes