Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2023

Liverpool play their first game of 2023 this week as they lock horns with an impressive Brentford side in an important Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Brentford vs Liverpool Preview

Brentford are in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side defeated West Ham United by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Merseyside giants edged Leicester City to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Brentford vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's three victories.

Brentford are winless in their last nine matches at home against Liverpool in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 1938.

Liverpool have scored at least three goals in each of their last five matches against Brentford in all competitions in a run that stretches back to 1983.

Liverpool have found the back of the net in each of their last 26 Premier League away games in London, scoring an impressive 56 goals in these matches.

Brentford have won the first game of the calendar year in each of the last three years and are only one victory away from matching a run of four such victories between 1929 and 1932.

Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have a star-studded squad at their disposal but have stuttered over the course of the season. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have flattered to deceive so far and will look to kick off the new year on a high note.

Ending 2022 with our fourth consecutive Premier League win

Brentford are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and are in impressive form at the moment. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

