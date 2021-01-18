Brentford vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play host to Luton Town at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough 10 days ago in the third round of the FA Cup.

Goals from young attacker Halil Dervisoglu and Iran international Saman Ghoddos sealed the deal for the Bees. Young winger Sam Folarin scored the consolation goal for Middlesbrough.

Luton Town, on the other hand, beat 10-man Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

A second-half goal from midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, on loan from Leicester City, secured the win for Nathan Jones' side. Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma was sent off in the first half for Bournemouth.

Brentford vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Luton Town have won four games, lost four and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating Luton Town 3-0.

Advertisement

Goals from left-back Rico Henry, star striker Ivan Toney and Finland international Marcus Forss ensured victory for Brentford.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-D-W

Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-D

Brentford vs Luton Town Team News

Brentford

Brentford will be without midfielder Shandon Baptiste and Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson, who are nursing injuries. Meanwhile, midfielder Josh Dasilva is suspended.

Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Thomas Frank is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal. The Bees had their last two games suspended after positive COVID-19 tests in the squad.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Josh Dasilva

Luton Town

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will be unable to call upon the services of veteran centre-back Martin Cranie and midfielder Eunan O'Kane, who are both injured.

Injured: Martin Cranie, Eunan O'Kane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luke Daniels, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Lewis Gordon, Saman Ghoddos, Fin Stevens, Alex Gilbert, Sergi Canos, Marcus Forss, Tariqe Fosu

Luton Town Predicted XI (5-3-2): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Glen Rea, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Cornick, James Collins

Advertisement

2⃣ 𝐁𝐢𝐠 games this week...



🆚 Brentford - Wed 20th 7pm

🆚 Chelsea - Sun 24th 12pm #MondayMotivation | #COYH pic.twitter.com/VIzfrEsrXK — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) January 18, 2021

Brentford vs Luton Town Prediction

Brentford had their last two league games postponed due to COVID-19, with manager Thomas Frank among those who tested positive. It remains to be seen how many players are available for the clash against Luton Town.

Luton Town, on the other hand, will be happy with their surprise win over Bournemouth. Nathan Jones' side are 12th in the league table and have done well so far.

Brentford have the quality to beat Luton Town, and should be able to do so.

Prediction: Brentford 1-0 Luton Town

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes