Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Brentford vs Manchester City Preview

Brentford are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 3-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have won yet another Premier League title this season and have been exceptional in recent weeks. The Cityzens were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brentford vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a fairly positive record against Brentford and have won nine out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.

Brentford won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin in November last year and could complete a Premier League double over Manchester City for only the second time in their history.

Manchester City have won five of their six away games against teams from London in the Premier League this season, with their only such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Tottenham Hotspur.

In seasons where Manchester City have been crowned champions, only Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have managed to pull off league doubles against them.

Manchester City have won their final league game of the Premier League season in eight of their last nine campaigns and have won six such matches in a row.

Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and could potentially rotate their lineup this weekend. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden could be given opportunities against Brentford and will be intent on stepping up for their side.

Brentford are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and managed to stun Tottenham Hotspur last week. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-4 Manchester City

Brentford vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes