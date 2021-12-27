Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th December 2021

Manchester City will play their final Premier League clash of the year away to Brentford on Wednesday, hoping to end a memorable year on a high.

The Sky Blues are breathing fire at the moment, winning each of their last nine league games to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table. They have achieved this, however, playing a game more than second-placed Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling team have struck a staggering 17 times in their last three games alone. This included a 7-0 drubbing of Leeds United and recently a 6-3 vanquish of Leicester City.

They're the side nobody wants to play right now and it will be interesting to see how Brentford cope with their free-scoring form.

The Bees are languishing 13th in the table with 20 points from 17 games and just one win in their last four outings.

Thomas Frank's side are also coming off the back of a 2-0 loss to Brighton on Sunday, their seventh top-flight loss of the season.

Brentford vs Manchester City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Brentford and Manchester City of any format since January 1997, when the sides clashed in the FA Cup and the Sky Blues secured a 1-0 victory.

The last top-flight meeting between Brentford and Manchester City came way back in the 1937-38 season, with Brentford winning both home and away.

Brentford have won 50% of their league games against reigning English champions, having also done so twice in the 1937-38 season against Manchester City.

Manchester City have won their last three away league games against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 11-1

Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction

Brentford's impressive start to the Premier League season is fading away following their inconsistent run in the last few games.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are currently on a rampage, decimating every opposition in their way.

City Report @cityreport_ #ManCity have won every single game that David Coote has refereed - all two of them. He referees Brentford vs. @ManCity . 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘: #ManCity have won every single game that David Coote has refereed - all two of them. He referees Brentford vs. @ManCity. 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘:

It's hard to see anything but a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola's troops.

Prediction: Brentford 0-3 Manchester City

Brentford vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City (The reigning champions are simply unstoppable right now winning their last nine Premier League matches)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5 (Seven of City's last eight league games have seen more than three goals)

Tip 3 - Riyad Mahrez to score anytime: Yes (The Algerian is currently on a three-game scoring run in the league for City)

Edited by Shardul Sant