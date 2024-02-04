Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2024

Manchester City will hit the road to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday night.

Manchester City will look to close what could potentially be an eight-point gap with league leaders Liverpool as they square off against the Bees on Monday. Thomas Frank's men did an unlikely league double over the Cityzens last season but their form has been far from flattering of late.

Brentford have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and are currently languishing at 15th. They failed to capitalize after securing an early lead against Tottenham Hotspur in their latest outing, eventually losing the game 3-2.

Only three points separate the Bees from the relegation zone and they have the back-breaking task of getting the better of Manchester City in order to gain some breathing room.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are customarily hitting their stride in the second half of the season once again. City have won their last eight matches across all competitions. They secured a 3-1 win against former captain Vincent Kompany's Burnley in their latest outing in midweek.

Julian Alvarez struck twice and Rodri got on the scoresheet as well for Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad as they strolled to a rather comfortable win. Ameen Al-Dakhil scored a consolation goal for the Clarets in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

City aren't at their imperious best just yet as they continue to be leaky at the back. Guardiola's men have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League matches. They'll be seeking revenge on Monday against Brentford, who got the better of them twice last term.

Brentford vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford will look to become the first team to win three matches in a row against Manchester City for the first time since Liverpool (4 wins between March 2015 and December 2016).

Pep Guardiola has never lost three consecutive top-flight fixtures with an opponent before. Brentford could become the first team to do it on Monday.

Manchester City have conceded losses in two of their last four Premier League away matches against London sides.

Brentford have not played out a draw in their last eight matches at the Gtech Community Stadium. They have won four and lost four.

Manchester City have won their last three Premier League away games despite trailing in each of them.

Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction

Brentford will dare to dream but Manchester City, restored to full strength, are a juggernaut of sorts. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are likely to start wreaking havoc together again and given Brentford's abysmal form, they might not have a memorable outing on Monday.

Prediction: Brentford 1-4 Manchester City

Brentford vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

