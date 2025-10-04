Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Brentford welcome Manchester City on Sunday in the seventh round of games in the Premier League. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Keith Andrews' Brentford are coming off a rousing 3-1 home win over Manchester United. An Igor Thiago brace put the Bees two goals to the good inside 20 minutes. Benjamin Sesko reduced arrears for United six minutes later, but Andrews' side confirmed the three points with Mathias Jensen's 95th-minute strike.

Snapping a three-game winless streak, losing two, the Bees are up to 12th in the standings, with seven points from six games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's City are smarting from conceding a late equaliser in a 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw at FC Monaco in midweek. An Erling Haaland brace either side of Jordan Teze's 18th-minute equaliser seemingly put the Cityzens on course for all three points before Eric Dier's 90th-minute penalty.

Earlier, City had pummelled Burnley 5-1 at home in ther most recent league outing, with Haaland starring with a brace. Riding a three-game unbeaten run, winning two, Guardiola's side are seventh in the points table, with 10 points from six outings, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Brentford-City Premier League clash at the GTech Community Stadium:

Brentford vs Manchester City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 21 meetings across competitions, City lead Brentford 12-7 but drew their most recent meeting, 2-2 away in the Premier League in January.

City are four games unbeaten in the fixture, winning three, all in the Premier League.

The Bees are unbeaten at home this season, winning three of four games across competitions.

The Cityzens have won two of five road outings across competitions this campaign, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Brentford: W-L-W-D-L; City: D-W-W-D-W

Brentford vs Manchester City prediction

The two sides have made contrasting starts to the season. Following two losses in their opening three games, City are riding a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four.

In terms of head-to-head, the Cityzens hold a slender advantage and have won twice in their last four Premier League visits to Brentford, losing once. Andrews' side, though, haven't lost at home this season.

However, considering the Cityzens' superior recent form and quality, expect Guardiola to register a landmark 250th win in his 350th Premier League game in charge, the quickest to the mark by 74 games.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester City

Brentford vs Manchester City betting tips

Tip-1: City to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have netted in three of their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Three of their last four clashes have had at least three goals.)

