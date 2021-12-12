Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th December

Manchester United will be looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League as they travel to take on Brentford on Tuesday night.

Brentford are currently ninth in the Premier League table as they prepare to host Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday. Thomas Frank's men are slowly establishing themselves as one of the most exciting oufits in the Premier League this term.

They've played a handful of tight and entertaining matches in recent weeks. The Bees are buzzing after stealing three points from Watford in their latest outing. Bryan Mbeumo scored a last-gasp penalty in the 96th minute of the game to gift his side all three points.

Brentford's struggles this season have mostly come against teams in the bottom half of the table. They will have their work cut out as they square off against Manchester United, who seem to be finding their feet once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo won and converted a 75th minute penalty to help his side to three valuable points during their weekend visit to Carrow Road. Norwich City put on a valiant show but the Red Devils were organized enough to keep the Canaries at bay.

They sit fifth in the Premier League table and the new high-pressing, rocknroll football may not be in full flow just yet but the early signs have been promising. Ralf Rangnick certainly has a plan and there has been a marked change in their style of play in recent outings.

Manchester United, however, would be well-advised not to take Brentford lightly. The Bees have shown that they can go toe-to-toe with the best in the land and this one should be an absolute cracker of a contest.

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 meetings between the two sides, Manchester United have won six while Brentford have won five. Two matches have ended as draws.

Manchester United last met Brentford in competitive football all the way back in 1975. It was a League Cup game and the Red Devils won 1-0.

57.13% of Brentford's goals in the Premier League have come in the second half of games.

Manchester United have conceded 24 goals in 16 games while Brentford have conceded 22.

This will be the first ever Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction

Brentford FC @BrentfordFC



@bmbeumo19 on last night's match-winning moment



#BrentfordFC #BREWAT 💬 "I just tried to get my head empty and remember how I work with @ivantoney24 @bmbeumo19 on last night's match-winning moment 💬 "I just tried to get my head empty and remember how I work with @ivantoney24"@bmbeumo19 on last night's match-winning moment#BrentfordFC #BREWAT https://t.co/MVL3mkIvco

Brentford are a very exciting team. Thomas Frank's men are also a well-drilled unit. This means that Manchester United's struggles in breaking down opposition defences are going to continue. They will need to be wary of runs in-behind their high backline.

But Manchester United seem to be able to execute Ralf Rangnick's pressing plans well so far. That should make things uncomfortable for Brentford. This one is going to be a tough game but Manchester United have enough difference makers on their side to help them get all three points here.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester United

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Manchester United

Tip 2 - Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Bold Tip - Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith