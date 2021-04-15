Brentford vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Brentford will welcome Millwall to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday for a London derby in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of an emphatic 5-0 away win over Preston North End away from home. Five different men got on the scoresheet to power the Bees to a convincing win.

Millwall were on the wrong end of a 3-0 bashing by Swansea City on home turf. Jamal Lowe scored a second-half brace and added to Andre Ayew's first-half strike to give the Swans all three points.

Brentford will be seeking a win to consolidate their position in the playoff spot. Thomas Frank's side currently sit in fourth spot on the table, having garnered 73 points from 40 games. Millwall are further below in ninth place, with 58 points from 41 games.

Brentford vs Millwall Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other on 70 occasions in the past and very little separates their head-to-head record.

Brentford have a marginally better record with 25 wins and 23 draws, while Millwall have been victorious on 22 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when first-half goals from Jed Wallace and Ivan Toney ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Brentford are currently unbeaten in six Championship games. However, a run of four successive draws saw them lose touch in their race for automatic promotion. Millwall's defeat to Swansea ended a run of three consecutive victories.

Brentford form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Millwall form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Brentford vs Millwall Team News

Brentford

The hosts have four players sidelined with injury concerns. Josh Dasilva (muscle), Henrik Dalsgaard (knee), Rico Henry (hamstring) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for Brentford.

Injuries: Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Joshua DaSilva

Suspension: None

Millwall

Millwall have two players sidelined by injury. Shaun Hutchinson (calf) and Ryan Leonard (ankle) are both ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard

Suspension: None

Brentford vs Millwall Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Raya (GK); Ethan Pinnock, Christian Noergaard, Pontus Jansson; Bryan Mbeumo, Mathias Jensen, Tarique Fosu, Mads Roerslev; Vitaly Janett, Ivan Toney, Marcus Forss

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce, Murray Wallace; Scott Malone, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Dan McNamara; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace

Brentford vs Millwall Prediction

With the race for promotion from the Championship heating up, it is imperative that Brentford pick up a win to avoid being overtaken by their nearest challengers.

Neither side have a solid defense, which suggests this could be an open-ended game with plenty of chances. However, we are predicting a narrow win for the hosts, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Millwall