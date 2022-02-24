Brentford vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting tips | 26th February 2022

Brentford entertain Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium in the 27th gameweek of English Premier League fixtures on Thursday.

The hosts are without a win in their last seven league games, a run that has seen them being just four points from safety in 14th place in the league standings.

Newcastle are on a six-game unbeaten streak in the English top-flight which has helped them climb out of the relegation zone. This is a crucial fixture for both sides, as maintaining their top-flight status is their prime goal at the moment.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Newcastle lead 8-4 in wins while one game has ended in a draw.

Only 19th-placed Watford and last-placed Norwich City have suffered more defeats in the league than Brentford (14).

Newcastle United have dropped points in 20 from their 26 league games (10 L, 10 D) this season, only Norwich City have dropped on more occasions (16 L, 5 D).

This fixture has never ended in a goalless draw. The previous encounter ended in a 3-3 draw, which was the highest-scoring game between the two sides since 1934.

The hosts have just one win to their name in 2022, while three of the visiting side's four wins have come in 2022.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Prediction

Brentford are winless in their last seven games in the Premier League, suffering six losses in that period. The Magpies' winning streak was halted to three games as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United in their previous league outing.

They are undefeated in their last six Premier League games and travel to West London with a spring in their step. Given the hosts' current form, it is unlikely that they'll be able to secure a win here and might settle in for a draw here.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Newcastle United.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts have scored just three goals in their last six games; Newcastle have not scored more than one goal in an away game in the Premier League this season)

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards (Brentford have been awarded 42 yellow cards this season while Newcastle have the second-worst disciplinary record with 59 yellow cards in 26 games)

