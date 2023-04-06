Brentford vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford take on Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United side in a crucial encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Preview

Brentford are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Magpies thrashed West Ham United by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Brentford and have won 10 of the 15 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

Brentford lost the reverse fixture by a comprehensive 5-1 margin and are winless in the three games that they have played against Newcastle United in the Premier League so far.

Newcastle United have won each of their last three league games away from home against Brentford in a run stretching from 1992 to 2022.

Brentford are winless in their last seven league meetings against Newcastle United, with their previous such victory against the Magpies coming by a 1-0 margin in 1948.

Brentford have conceded 10 goals in their three Premier League meetings against Newcastle United - their highest number of goals conceded per game against a single opponent in the competition.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have a robust squad at their disposal and are only a few good results away from securing their place in the top four. Eddie Howe has managed to get the best out of his players and will need his stars to step up yet again this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and are particularly impressive on their own turf. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United

Brentford vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

