Brentford vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2020-21

Brentford are set to host Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday for the quarter-final of the English Football League Cup.

Brentford come into this game following a 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

A brace from young French forward Bryan Mbeumo and a goal from Denmark international Mathias Jensen secured the win for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Attacker Sone Aluko scored the consolation goal for Reading.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against 10-man Fulham on Saturday in the English Premier League.

An own goal from Scotland international Matt Ritchie put Fulham ahead, with striker Callum Wilson scoring a penalty in the second half to equalize for Newcastle United. Fulham had Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen sent off in the second half.

Steve Bruce on #NEWFUL:



"We'll take the point. We haven't done enough today with and without the ball. Even with ten men we struggled to find any real quality to open up Fulham. We've had a difficult week so we'll take the point and move on but we certainly have to play better." pic.twitter.com/tRFzBHHgpf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2020

Brentford vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Newcastle United hold the advantage, having won both games.

1⃣3⃣ unbeaten and a historic night ahead of Tuesday



Good night, Bees! pic.twitter.com/ci0jJzkS8O — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in 2017 in the EFL Championship, with Newcastle United beating Brentford 2-1.

Goals from striker Dwight Gayle and veteran striker Daryl Murphy ensured victory for Newcastle United. Danish attacker Lasse Vibe, now at Midtjylland, scored the only goal for Brentford.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-D-W

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-L-D

Brentford vs Newcastle United Team News

Brentford will be without Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen and midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who are both out due to injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson.

Injured: Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Pontus Jansson

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who is out due to an injury.

There are doubts over the availability of Spanish right-back Javi Manquillo, Switzerland international Fabian Schar, centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, full-back Paul Dummett and winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Injured: Martin Dubravka

Doubtful: Javi Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Paul Dummett

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Tariqe Fosu, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Dominic Thompson, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser

Brentford vs Newcastle United Prediction

Brentford were nearly promoted last season, and have certainly shown that they are no pushovers. Despite selling star attackers Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins to Premier League clubs, Brentford continues to invest effectively. Ivan Toney, a former Newcastle United player, is proving to be one of the best strikers in the Championship this season.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, sit 12th in the Premier League table. They brought in players like Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson from relegated teams in the summer, and both have established themselves in the first team. Wilson, in particular, has been the team's main source of goals.

Newcastle United, on paper and taking into consideration their Premier League status, should be the favorites to win this game. However, the Bees are a strong outfit capable of producing a positive result.

If Newcastle do not underestimate their opponents, we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United

Also Read: Manchester United did not give me enough time, claims Jose Mourinho