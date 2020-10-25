Brentford vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to welcome Norwich City to the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday in their latest Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Stoke City on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium. Goals from veteran striker Steven Fletcher, Republic of Ireland international James McClean and young English forward Tyrese Campbell sealed the victory for Michael O'Neill's men.

Young Finnish attacker Marcus Forss scored the consolation goals for Thomas Frank's Brentford.

It's almost a grandstand finish but Brentford run out of time. Forss nets two late in the game but Stoke take all three points.#BrentfordFC #STKBRE pic.twitter.com/y2dcCOaAg5 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 24, 2020

Norwich City, on the other hand, beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Finland international Teemu Pukki and midfielder Mario Vrancic scored the goals to secure the win for Norwich City. Norwich managed to hold on despite having forward Adam Idah sent off late in the second half.

Teemu was buzzing to be back on the score sheet! 💪 pic.twitter.com/2HL0D1xQ9m — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 24, 2020

Striker Scott Kashket scored the only goal for Wycombe Wanderers.

Brentford vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 13 previous encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. The Canaries have beaten the Bees eight times, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other nearly two years ago in the Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from centre-back Julian Jeanvier for Brentford was cancelled out by a goal from Swiss centre-back Timm Klose for Norwich City.

Brentford form guide in the Championship: D-L-W-W-L

Norwich City form guide in the Championship: L-L-W-W-W

Brentford vs Norwich City Team News

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of key centre-back and captain Pontus Jansson as well as Denmark international Christian Norgaard, who are both out injured.

Injured: Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Norwich City will be without German centre-back Christoph Zimmermann, midfielder Kieran Dowell and right-back Sam Byram, who are all nursing injuries. Adam Idah is suspended.

Injured: Christoph Zimmermann, Kieran Dowell, Sam Byram

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adam Idah

Brentford vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Mads Bech Sorensen, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Xavi Quintilla, Oliver Skipp, Mario Vrancic, Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buendia, Jordan Hugill, Todd Cantwell

Brentford vs Norwich City Prediction

Brentford narrowly missed out on promotion last season, and are among the favourites to progress to the Premier League this time around. The loss of key attackers Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to Aston Villa and West Ham United has been compensated by the form of striker Ivan Toney, who has been in fine form.

The Bees have been inconsistent though, and will have to start getting results if they are to reach their full potential.

Norwich City managed to hold on to their stars despite getting relegated from the Premier League. Defenders Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey may have departed for Newcastle United and Everton respectively, but in Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell, the Canaries have two players capable of playing at the highest level.

A close match is expected. Daniel Farke's Norwich City are in good form coming into this game, and might just edge past Brentford.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Norwich City

