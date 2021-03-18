Brentford vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play host to Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Wayne Rooney's Derby County yesterday at the Pride Park Stadium. First-half goals from star striker Ivan Toney and Spanish winger Sergi Canos for Brentford was cancelled out by second-half goals from experienced striker Lee Gregory and young midfielder Louie Sibley for Derby County.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Daniel Farke's Norwich City yesterday at the City Ground. First-half goals from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and midfielder Kieran Dowell ensured victory for Norwich City.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating ten-man Nottingham Forest 3-1. Goals from experienced Danish right-back Henrik Dalsgaard, talented midfielder Josh Dasilva and striker Ivan Toney secured the win for the Bees.

Centre-back Joe Worrall scored the consolation goal for Nottingham Forest, who had French winger Anthony Knockaert sent off late in the second-half.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L-L-D

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Brentford

Brentford will be without midfielder Shandon Baptiste and left-back Rico Henry, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thomas Frank is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Rico Henry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Joe Worrall, winger Joe Lolley and Republic of Ireland international Harry Arter. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Brice Samba and French winger Anthony Knockaert.

Injured: Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Joe Worrall

Doubtful: Brice Samba, Anthony Knockaert

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Tariqe Fosu

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Smith, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Yuri Ribeiro, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Sammy Ameobi, Cafu, Luke Freeman, Lyle Taylor

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Brentford are currently 4th in the EFL Championship table, and have been one of the better teams in the league this season. Striker Ivan Toney has arguably been the best player in the league this season, having scored 27 goals and provided nine assists in 35 games for the Bees.

Ivan Toney has now scored 27 goals in the Championship this season, more than any player managed during the 2019-20 campaign.



A birthday goal for the Bees main man. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/8a6Dw75f2u — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2021

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are 18th in the league table. They have lost three of their last five league games, and are winless in their last five games. The likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor could prove to be crucial.

Advertisement

Brentford should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Also Read: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21