Brentford vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play hosts to Reading on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Watford on Wednesday at Vicarage Road.

A penalty from veteran striker Troy Deeney for Watford in the second half was cancelled out by a penalty from striker Ivan Toney for Brentford, who had centre-back Ethan Pinnock sent off in the second half.

Reading, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Norwich City on Wednesday at the Madejski Stadium.

Goals from talented Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia and striker Teemu Pukki secured the win for the Canaries, with young forward Michael Olise scoring the consolation goal for Reading.

FULL-TIME | Reading 1-2 Norwich City



Brentford vs Reading Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year, with Brentford beating Reading 3-0. Goals from young French winger Bryan Mbeumo, former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva and winger Joel Valencia secured the win for the Bees.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-D-W-D

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-W-L

Brentford vs Reading Team News

Brentford will be without midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen and Denmark international Christian Norgaard. Centre-back Ethan Pinnock is suspended.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Christian Norgaard, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

Suspended: Ethan Pinnock

Meanwhile, Reading have a few injury concerns. Manager Veljko Paunovic will be without left-back Omar Richards, Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite, Portuguese forward Lucas Joao, and right-back Andy Yiadom.

Romania international George Puscas, midfielder John Swift and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna are also unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: John Swift, Felipe Araruna, George Puscas, Yakou Meite, Omar Richards, Lucas Joao, Andy Yiadom

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Reading Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forss, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Reading Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Lewis Gibson, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, Sone Aluko, Alfa Semedo, Ovie Ejaria

Brentford vs Reading Prediction

Brentford have been an inconsistent unit this season. The Bees sit sixth in the league table, and have a squad capable of securing the playoff spots, but in their last five games they have drawn three.

Reading, on the other hand, seem to have a star player in the form of Michael Olise. The attacker has been one of the best young players in the Championship this season, with clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal already linked with the 19-year-old. They are one point ahead of Brentford in the table.

Brentford have generally done well this season, but Reading is not an easy team to beat. A close match is expected, and a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Reading

