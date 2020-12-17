Newcastle United vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United are set to welcome Fulham to St. James' Park on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 5-2 loss to Leeds United on Wednesday at Elland Road.

Goals from in-form forward Patrick Bamford, Spain international Rodrigo Moreno, wing-back Stuart Dallas, North Macedonia international Ezgjan Alioski and winger Jack Harrison ensured victory for Marcelo Bielsa' side.

Republic of Ireland internationals Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark scored the consolation goals for Newcastle United.

Full-time at Elland Road. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 16, 2020

Fulham, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday at Craven Cottage.

Both sides registered four shots on target, with Brighton & Hove Albion boasting the lion's share of possession.

A frustrating evening but we keep our points ticking over. #FULBHA pic.twitter.com/e5Es57FWRH — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 16, 2020

Newcastle United vs Fulham Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fulham hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost six and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Premier League, with Newcastle United beating Fulham 4-0. Goals from midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, Spanish winger Ayoze Perez, Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar and striker Salomon Rondon sealed the victory for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-L

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-D-D

Newcastle United vs Fulham Team News

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Welsh defender Paul Dummett, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Jamaal Lascelles and French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett

Doubtful: Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Fulham will be without Netherlands international Terence Kongolo who is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Kenny Tete.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Kenny Tete

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs Fulham Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Joelinton

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction

Newcastle United sit 14th in the league table, and have so far performed as expected. The likes of Callum Wilson and Karl Darlow have impressed, and the Magpies look to be on course for another mid-table finish.

Fulham, on the other hand, have experienced a mini-Renaissance of late. After a poor start, Scott Parker's side have produced some good performances, including a commendable draw against Premier League champions Liverpool.

Fulham are looking in good touch, but Newcastle United thrive in their inconsistency. We predict a draw between these two sides on Saturday.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham

