Brentford vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play host to Rotherham United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Daniel Farke's Norwich City yesterday at Carrow Road. A first-half goal from star forward Emiliano Buendia secured the win for the Canaries.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, beat Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 yesterday at the Hillsborough Stadium. Goals from striker Michael Smith and forward Freddie Ladapo ensured victory for Paul Warne's Rotherham United. United States of America international Matthew Olosunde's own goal proved to be a mere consolation for Sheffield Wednesday. Rotherham United had Smith sent off in the second-half.

Brentford vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating ten-man Rotherham United 2-0. Second-half goals from young Finland international Marcus Forss and star striker Ivan Toney sealed the deal for the Bees. Rotherham United had forward Mickel Miller sent off in the second-half.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-L-L

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Brentford vs Rotherham United Team News

Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson, midfielder Shandon Baptiste and left-back Rico Henry, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste, Rico Henry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United

Meanwhile, Rotherham United will be without Scottish centre-back Clark Robertson, Scottish midfielder Jamie Lindsay and left-back Joe Mattock, while there are doubts over the availability of winger Chiedozie Ogbene and veteran defender Richard Wood. Striker Michael Smith is suspended.

Injured: Clark Robertson, Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock

Doubtful: Chiedozie Ogbene, Richard Wood

Suspended: Michael Smith

Brentford vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Winston Reid, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Rotherham United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Viktor Johansson, Matthew Olosunde, Wes Harding, Angus MacDonald, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Florian Jozefzoon, Lewis Wing, Matt Crooks, Ryan Giles, Freddie Ladapo

Brentford vs Rotherham United Prediction

Brentford are currently 2nd in the league table, 10 points behind league leaders Norwich City. The Bees are level on points with 3rd placed Watford, and despite some impressive performances this season automatic promotion remains a doubt for Thomas Frank's side.

“I’m not saying it for mind games. They will get promoted. They’re the best team in the league.”



— Thomas Frank#NCFC #EFL #NORBRE — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) March 3, 2021

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are 22nd in the league table, three points behind 21st-placed Birmingham City, who have played two games more. Paul Warne's side have relied on striker Michael Smith for the goals, while the likes of Matt Crooks and Freddie Ladapo have chipped in as well.

Advertisement

Brentford will be keen to get back to winning ways after their loss to Norwich City and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Rotherham United

Also Read: Gareth Bale names the more complete player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo