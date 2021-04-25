Brentford vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play host to Rotherham United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Jonathan Woodgate's Bournemouth yesterday at Dean Court. A second-half goal from young French forward Bryan Mbeumo ensured victory for Thomas Frank's Brentford, who had Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson sent off in the second-half.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Valerien Ismael's Barnsley yesterday at Oakwell. An early first-half goal from striker Carlton Morris was enough to seal the deal for Barnsley.

Brentford vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating ten-man Rotherham United 2-0. Second-half goals from young Finland international Marcus Forss and star striker Ivan Toney secured the win for Brentford. Rotherham United had attacker Mickel Miller, now at Northampton Town on loan, sent off in the second-half.

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-D-W-D

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-W

Brentford vs Rotherham United Team News

Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of talented young midfielder Josh Dasilva, left-back Rico Henry, experienced Danish right-back Henrik Dalsgaard and midfielder Shandon Baptiste. Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson is suspended.

Injured: Henrik Dalsgaard, Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pontus Jansson

Rotherham United

Meanwhile, Rotherham United could be without Scottish centre-back Clark Robertson and Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson who are nursing injuries, while midfielder Matt Crooks is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Paul Warne is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Clark Robertson, Viktor Johansson

Suspended: Matt Crooks

Brentford vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Ethan Pinnock, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Ivan Toney: the Northampton Town years. pic.twitter.com/IGL7D3v9HM — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) April 22, 2021

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jamal Blackman, Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Angus MacDonald, Jamie Lindsay, Lewis Wing, Shaun MacDonald, Ryan Giles, Chiedozie Ogbene, Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo

Brentford vs Rotherham United Prediction

Brentford are 3rd in the EFL Championship table. With Watford and Norwich City already promoted, only one spot remains, and the Bees will be keen to ensure that they don't miss their chance, like they did last season.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are 22nd in the league table, four points behind 21st-placed Derby County who have played two games more. Rotherham United have lost their last four league games, but still have a chance of staying in the division if they play to their strengths.

Brentford will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Rotherham United

