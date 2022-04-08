Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

Fresh off the back of a thrilling victory over Chelsea, Brentford play host to West Ham United in round 32 of the English Premier League on Sunday.

The Hammers, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw with Olympique Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie last time out.

Brentford turned in a performance of the highest quality as they stunned Chelsea with a 4-1 victory last weekend.

The Bees have now won three of their last four games, with a 2-1 loss to Leicester City on March 20 being the only exception.

With 33 points from 31 games, Brentford are currently 14th in the EPL standings, four points off Leicester City in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.

They have now turned their sights to the Premier League, where they are sixth in the league table with 51 points from 31 games.

However, West Ham head into the weekend winless in their last four league outings away from home and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Brentford vs West Ham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides.

Brentford have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions.

The Bees will be looking to complete a league double over the visitors after claiming a 2-1 victory back in October’s reverse fixture.

West Ham United head into the game on a five-game winless run away from home, claiming one draw and losing four since February’s 2-1 win at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup.

Brentford, meanwhile, have failed to win all but one of their last five home games, losing three and picking up one draw in that time.

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction

Brentford will head into Sunday’s game in sky-high confidence after stunning Chelsea with an emphatic victory. However, they face a significantly superior West Ham United side, who will be looking to move into the European places in the league table. While we expect Brentford to put up a fight, we predict the Hammers will claim a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 West Ham United

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Brentford vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (West Ham have managed just one clean sheet from their last eight outings)

Tip 3: Ivan Toney to score or assist - Yes (Toney has been involved in 37% of Brentford’s 37 goals in the Premier League this season)

Edited by Peter P