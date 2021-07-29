Brentford vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Brentford are set to play West Ham United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in a friendly game.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United yesterday in a friendly game. Goals from young Swedish attacker Anthony Elanga and Brazil international Andreas Pereira for Manchester United was cancelled out by goals from Grenadian midfielder Shandon Baptiste and French forward Bryan Mbeumo for Brentford.

West Ham United, on the other hand, beat Ange Postecoglou's Celtic 6-2 in a friendly game a few days ago. A brace from forward Michail Antonio and goals from veteran midfielder Mark Noble, Algeria international Said Benrahma, forward Jarrod Bowen and young winger Armstrong Oko-Flex secured the win for David Moyes' West Ham United.

Scotland internationals Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie scored the consolation goals for Celtic.

Brentford vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

The two clubs have not faced each other in an official game for quite some time, with their most recent encounter being played way back in 1993.

However, they did meet in a friendly fixture in 2020, with West Ham United beating Brentford 2-1. Goals from Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko and Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek won the game for West Ham United. Young Finnish striker Marcus Forss scored the sole goal for Brentford.

Brentford form guide: yet to play

West Ham United form guide: yet to play

Brentford vs West Ham United Team News

Brentford

Brentford were missing a few players against Manchester United. Iran international Saman Ghoddos was not part of the squad, alongside new signing Kristoffer Ajer and left-back Rico Henry. Danish midfielders Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard, as well as Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson, are yet to return after their exploits at the Euros.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Saman Ghoddos, Kristoffer Ajer, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United manager David Moyes will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Winston Reid, who is part of the New Zealand squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There are doubts over the availability of Czech Republic internationals Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, as well as Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who are all expected to return soon from their holidays.

Star midfielder Declan Rice is not available after his involvement with the England national team at the Euros.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Andriy Yarmolenko

Suspended: None

Not available: Winston Reid, Declan Rice

Brentford vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Luka Racic, Mads Bech Sorensen, Dominic Thompson, Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste, Bryan Mbeumo, Halil Dervisoglu, Sergi Canos, Marcus Forss

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Conor Coventry, Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction

Brentford have so far signed Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka from Midtjylland and Norwegian centre-back Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic as they prepare for life in the English top-flight. The Bees will be keen to get some more business done before the season begins, and have been linked with Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson.

West Ham United, on the other hand, will be keen to keep hold of Declan Rice, amid interest from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. They continue to pursue Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, who had a sizeable impact on loan at the Hammers during the latter half of the season.

A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 West Ham United

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand