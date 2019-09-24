Brescia vs Juventus Preview: Where to watch | Serie A 2019/20

Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo

The defending champions Juventus will be looking to make it two consecutive wins as they take on newly-promoted side Brescia. The Bianconeri broke an unflattering sequence of draws against Hellas Verona last time out, with Cristiano Ronaldo completing a Juve comeback from the penalty spot.

Brescia, on the other hand, have been somewhat impressive, with 2 wins in 4 games so far. They beat Udinese by a lone goal last time out and will be looking to frustrate the Italian champions at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

The Old Lady may still be going through the motions under Maurizio Sarri, however, they'll reckon they have what it takes to win away at Brescia as they continue to ramp up the pressure on early leaders, Inter Milan. Eugenio Corini likes to set his team in a compact 4-3-1-2 shape and will be looking to steal a win at home in a potentially frustrating evening for Juventus.

It's been a while since these sides last met, with Alessandro Del Piero still donning the number 10 shirt for the Old Lady back then. He was one of two scorers for Juventus in 2011 as they beat relegation bound Brescia at their old stadium, Stadio Olimpico di Torino.

In a total of 44 games played between the sides, Juventus have only been beaten on 3 occasions by Brescia, and the last time Le Rondinelle were able to triumph was way back in 2007, when the Old Lady spent some time in Serie B.

Maurizio Sarri should be tweaking his side quite a bit, as he rested a number of his regular starters last time out against Hellas Verona, due to midweek Champions League commitments. Gonzalo Higuain should start alongside Paulo Dybala for this one, as Ronaldo wasn't included in the travelling squad.

Eugenio Corini will be without the services of Giangiacomo Magnani, Emanuele Ndoj, and Ernesto Torregrossa, but the Brescia manager will have the widely travelled Mario Balotelli available for selection.

Where to watch

US: ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

Canada: DAZN, TLN

Italy: Sky Calcio 1, DAZN, Sky Sport Serie A

Date: September 24, 2019

Kickoff: 8 pm (BST)