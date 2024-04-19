Brest vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Brest play host to Monaco in a huge Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francis-le-Ble this Sunday.

Brest are currently in second place in the league table, one place and one point ahead of third-placed Monaco. A win for either of these sides would virtually guarantee their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

So will Brest pull off a big win at home, or can Monaco continue their good run of form with a victory?

Brest vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

If recent results between these two sides are anything to go by, Monaco should hold all the cards here. They've beaten Brest in five of their last six meetings, including a win over them this season in November.

Last weekend saw Brest lose to Lyon in a thriller that ended 4-3. Both sides were reduced to 10 men, and Lyon's win came in the 15th minute of added time. The loss was only Brest's second in their last 18 matches.

Monaco are coming into this game on the back of a six-game unbeaten run. They have claimed 14 points from a possible 18 in that sequence, and have won their last two, most recently overcoming Rennes.

Despite both of these teams having a similar number of points and a similar goal difference, they've gone about things differently. Brest have scored 44 but have conceded only 27 goals, while Monaco have scored nine more but also conceded eleven more.

The always-reliable Wissam Ben Yedder has scored eleven goals thus far for Monaco, making this the fifth Ligue 1 campaign in a row to see him reach double figures.

Brest vs Monaco Prediction

This game should be a difficult one to call, as both sides are pushing hard for Champions League qualification and will want to claim maximum points here.

However, it feels much more likely that the game will end with honours even. Both sides are more than capable of hurting the other, and while Brest lost last weekend, their form beforehand had been excellent.

It probably won't be as wild as Brest's game last weekend with Lyon, but we expect an entertaining score draw here.

Prediction: Brest 2-2 Monaco

Brest vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Monaco are one of Ligue 1's highest-scoring sides and Brest's last two games have both featured seven goals).

Tip 3: Game to feature a red card - Yes (Both Brest and Monaco have had a player sent off in two of their last three games).