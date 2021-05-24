Brest 0-2 PSG: PSG player ratings as the champions get dethroned | Ligue 1 2020-21 

An own goal by Romain Faivre along with a second-half strike by Kylian Mbappe gave PSG a 2-0 away win against Brest on the final day of the Ligue 1 campaign.

The capital side came into the game knowing that they had to win, while hoping that Angers would do them a favor against Lille to stand any chance of retaining their title.

PSG had an excellent opportunity to take the lead when Romain Faivre was penalized for bringing down Angel di Maria in the area in the 17th minute. Neymar stood up to take responsibility but sent his spotkick wide of the goal.

Faivre's honoring night went from bad to worse when he sent the ball into his net from a Di Maria corner kick.

Di Maria was lively down the flanks as he went close to doubling PSG's lead on the hour mark but his freekick sailed narrowly over.

Faivre and Gaetan Charbonnier went close for Angers but it was PSG who drew second blood when Mbappe rounded up a brilliant counter attack by converting from close range.

Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Neymar all went close for PSG in the closing stages but were unable to score a third goal.

Following our victory against @AngersSCO, we are @Ligue1UberEats 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 ! ❤️ #Champions4You @NewBalanceFR @NBFootball pic.twitter.com/7uQH6ShZnA — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) May 23, 2021

In the grande scheme of things, the scoreline mattered little as Lille got the job done away from home, with their 2-1 win against Angers propelling them to their first league title in a decade.

Here is a rundown of how the PSG players fared in the game.

PSG player ratings against Brest

Keylor Navas - 8/10

The PSG goalkeeper was not very busy on the night but he pulled off two good saves to keep his side ahead shortly before they doubled their lead.

Abdou Diallo - 6.5/10

The 25-year-old gave an assured display on the left flank of defense but did not offer too much attacking threat.

Presnel Kimpempe - 7/10

The France international returned from his three-game suspension but did not overtly exert himself in a game that PSG controlled. He still made four clearances to keep the clean sheet intact.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The Brazil international helped marshal the defense with minimal fuss and ended the game with a passing accuracy of 92.8%.

Colin Dagba - 6/10

Colin Dagba did not offer much in either half but was not exposed due to Brest's lack of attacking verve.

Rafinha - 6/10

Rafinha was more involved in protecting his team's defense than in launching attacks, and he made five tackles before his substitution in the 72nd minute.

Danilo - 7/10

The Portugal international lasted the full 90 minutes and ended the game with a pass accuracy of 95.9%.

Ander Herrera - 6.5/10

Herrera had two shots in the game, none of which hit the target. He also received a first half booking for a cynical challenge.

Angel di Maria - 8/10

Angel di Maria had a hand in both goals

Angel di Maria was one of PSG's brightest sparks in attack and he had a hand in both goals scored on the night.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Kylian Mbappe constantly put the hosts on the backfoot with his directness and quick feet. He had two shots on target, more than anyone else on the field managed.

Neymar - 5/10

Neymar missed the Coupe de France final due to suspension but did not make much of an impact on his return to PSG's starting lineup. The Brazilian missed a first-half penalty and received a yellow card soon after. He also failed to hit the target from any of his three shots on the night.

Substitutions

Mauro Icardi - 5.5/10

Icardi came on in the 72nd minute and had an excellent opportunity soon after but failed to convert from a one-on-one position.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

The Senegal international was on the field for 17 minutes and played his role in shielding the defense.