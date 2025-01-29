Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player Ratings as they subdue Ligue 1 side for easy win | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Real Madrid beat a dogged and physical Brest side 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday (January 29) at Stade du Roudourou. Following their 3-0 win over Real Valladolid over the weekend (January 25), Carlo Ancelotti made three changes to the side. Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez, and Luka Modric came in for Fran Garcia, Raul Asencio, and Dani Ceballos.

With the home crowd having their backs, the hosts looked to put forth a strong display against the reigning European champions. They troubled Real Madrid, attacking with speed and defending well, though the visitors eventually broke the deadlock. A beautiful dribble and finish from Rodrygo saw his effort go in off the post to make it 1-0 after 27 minutes.

After a close offside call ruled out an equalizer for Brest early in the second half, Los Blancos doubled their advantage. Jude Bellingham finished off a sweeping move, turning in a ball from Vazquez in the 56th minute.

Rodrygo grabbed his second and Real Madrid's third with 78 minutes on the clock, pouncing on a rebound from a shot from Kylian Mbappe and scoring to put the result to bed.

The result saw Los Blancos finish in 11th place and Brest finish in 18th in the knockout playoff stages. Here are the player ratings for the LaLiga champions:

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

Courtois was called into action a few times, facing some long-range efforts before pulling off a brilliant save in the second to preserve the clean sheet. He finished with five saves in all.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Vazquez put in a solid shift at right-back, showing his attacking mindset with a few bombing runs forward and collected an assist.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

A strong performance at the back from Rudiger who has been a key presence for Real Madrid. The German finished with eight clearances, five recoveries, and three duels won, dealing well with the hosts' physicality.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

Unlike Rudiger, Tchouameni seemed to have a difficult time at centre-back, especially dealing with Brest's forwards. Questions remain over his fit at the position but he could be relieved from central defence with the return of David Alaba.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy was defensively solid but did not offer much going forward.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

An unusually silent game from Real Madrid's livewire midfielder who could not impact the game much.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric took on a deeper role and was a creative force. The Croatian bagged an assist and finished with three chances created, nine passes into the final third and seven accurate long balls.

Jude Belllingham - 7.5/10

Bellingham seemed to cover every blade of grass against Brest, putting in a workhorse display. He was energetic both on and off the ball and earned a well-deserved goal for his efforts.

Brahim Diaz - 6/10

It was an outing of a few moments of quality from Diaz but he lacked the consistent attacking threat to make a difference.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Mbappe had a good showing. The Frenchman's movement in the box caused a lot of trouble and he linked up well with his teammates.

Rodrygo - 8/10

Rodrygo has seemed to hit a good patch of form and it continued against Brest. The Brazilian's neat piece of skill lead to the first goal while he showed great instincts to bag his second. With five goals in his last four games, he is proving to be a key piece of their attack going forward.

Substitutes

Arda Guler - 6.5/10

Guler replaced Diaz and seemed to be an upgrade, getting involved heavily in the attack.

Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, Raul Asencio and Endrick - N/A

