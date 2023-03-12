Brest 1-2 PSG: Player Ratings as Mbappe and Messi combine for a dramatic stoppage-time winner | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a dramatic late 2-1 win away to Stade Brestois (Brest) in Ligue 1 on Saturday, March 11.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of three wins and three defeats in their last six games across competitions. They secured key wins in the league against Lille (4-3) and Nantes (4-2) as Christophe Galtier's men extended their lead at the Ligue 1 summit.

However, PSG were knocked out of the Champions League yet again, falling 3-0 to Bayern Munich on aggregate in the round of 16. With just the league to play for, Galtier fielded a rotated lineup as he looked to keep getting results.

PSG made a positive start to the game as their full-backs provided width and also pressed to win the ball high up the pitch in wide areas. However, the Parisians played in a rush in the opening stages and failed to convert their chances.

Carlos Soler had the first big chance of the game as a stumbling Lionel Messi played the ball to him. He smashed a shot goalwards but saw it parried onto the bar by custodian Marco Bizot. The Spaniard had another chance in the 37th minute and was in the right place at the right time to tuck it into the net to make it 1-0 to PSG.

Brest produced a lovely equalizer on the cusp of half-time as Franck Honorat controlled a pass from Romain Del Castillo with a lovely touch before knocking it forward with his head. The striker kept his cool and fired a powerful shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 1-1 in the 44th minute. PSG and Brest went all-square into the break.

Brest made a great start to the second period as they carried momentum from their late goal in the first period. They did well to keep the ball in the initial exchanges as they looked to create chances to score from. Messi had a chance to put PSG back in front against the run of play as he burst into space with pace but saw his drilled effort flash wide of the mark.

Both managers made multiple changes at regular intervals as if it were a chess match, such was the tension. As the final whistle drew closer, game play between both sets of players got heated and the referee did well to maintain his authority over the proceedings.

Brest did very well to hold PSG off but crumbled in the dying embers as Achraf Dari was too late in stepping up, allowing Messi to play Mbappe clean through on goal. The Frenchman rounded the 'keeper before tucking into an unguarded net to win the game for the Parisians. The visitors held on for the rest of the added time for a 2-1 win.

On that note, let's take a look at PSG's player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma had a decent game and made one good save in the first half. He passed the ball with 100% accuracy, including two long balls.

Timothee Pembele - 6.5/10

Pembele made a decent start on the right flank and often ventured forward. He won five of his eight duels, making two tackles and one interception. Pembele passed the ball with 76% accuracy.

Sergio Ramos - 7.5/10

Ramos made a composed start to the game and distributed the ball well from deep areas. He won five duels, making five clearances, two tackles and two interceptions. Ramos passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including six long balls.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Pereira looked fairly solid in defense and was combative in his duels. He won all four of his duels, making two clearances, one tackle and one block.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Mendes was active on the left flank and often made overlapping runs to support his teammates. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball. He also completed two dribbles and won seven duels.

Marco Verratti - 6.5/10

Verratti distributed the ball accurately and swiftly, allowing the Parisians to transisiton with speed. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also won two duels, making two tackles.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

Zaire-Emery made a strong start to the game and looked composed in midfield. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy and won two duels.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz often ventured forward and combined with PSG's forwards as he looked to cause damage with his runs. He won two duels, completed one dribble and attempted one shot which was off-target.

Carlos Soler - 7.5/10

Soler made a great start to the game and scored the opening goal of the game with a smart finish. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including three key passes. Soler won two duels, making two tackles and one interception.

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

Messi was lively with the ball at his feet and looked to play his teammates into dangerous positions to attack. He completed four dribbles, played six key passes and won five duels. He provided an assist for Mbappe to score the match-winning goal for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Mbappe started slowly but grew into the game as the clock ticked on and produced some wonderful touches and passes. He won two duels, played one key pass and completed two dribbles. He scored the winner in the 91st minute by rounding the goalkeeper and tapping into an empty net.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



GREAT BALL FROM MESSI! MBAPPE MAKES IT 2-1 IT IN THE 90TH MINUTEGREAT BALL FROM MESSI! MBAPPE MAKES IT 2-1 IT IN THE 90TH MINUTE 🔥GREAT BALL FROM MESSI! https://t.co/yepagNfhxw

Substitutes

Juan Bernat - 6.5/10

Bernat replaced Pembele with 15 minutes left to play and put in a decent performance.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha replaced Ruiz in PSG's midfield and put in a good performance.

Hugo Ekitike - 6/10

Ekitike replaced goalscorer Soler in the 81st minute and played well.

Renato Sanches - N/A

He came on in the dying embers and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

