Brest 2-4 PSG: Player ratings as supersub Di Maria settled crazy encounter | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG continued their winning start to the 2021/22 season in Ligue 1 with a 4-2 drubbing of Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Angel Di Maria were on target for the Parisiens, while Franck Honorat and Steve Mounie scored apiece for the home side.

Mauricio Pochettino's men obviously dominated possession but Les Pirates caused plenty of problems on the counter, throwing PSG's defense under the bus.

However, their superior quality eventually showed through, and substitute Di Maria wrapped things up with a fantastic 90th minute goal.

Three wins from three for PSG, who're looking bright in their pursuit of regaining the Ligue 1 crown.

Here are the player ratings:

Keylor Navas - 6.5/10

The Costa Rican wasn't tested much, but whenever he faced shots from Brest, Navas was under real pressure. He also conceded twice, although it could have been more if not for PSG's stoic last-minute defending.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

The Moroccan was at his marauding best tonight, providing an outlet down his flank whilst also laying exceptional crosses. He made three key passes too, including one that set up Di Maria for the final goal and completed 93% of his passes. His whirlwind start to life in Paris continues!

Thilo Kehrer - 7.5/10

His positioning was suspect at times but produced excellent recoveries, including one late on which averted a clear danger and registered two clearances and blocks each. Kehrer's ball distribution was excellent too, completing 93% of his passes.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Kimpembe was caught napping in the build-up to Mounie's goal as the striker peeled him off to collect a lofted ball and slip a shot between Navas' legs. He looked off the pace at times but still finished the game with five clearances and demonstrated his precocious ability to play out from the back.

Abdou Diallo - 7/10

The left-back wasn't as dangerous going forward as his Moroccan counterpart but put up a stoic defensive performance, producing two clearances and tackles each. He laid out one key pass in the match but his long balls lacked accuracy.

Idrissa Gueye - 8.5/10

The Senegalese ace bossed the midfield. His passing was exceptional, completing 95% of 113 attempts, and orchestrated PSG's tempo. Gueye also scored a lovely long-range goal from outside the box in the second-half. What a baller.

Marco Verratti - 8/10

PSG's midfield controller was at it once again, stemming everything meaningful coming from the side. He knitted passes together and kept the side on the frontfoot with his vision and excellent distributions.

Ander Herrera - 8.5/10

The Spaniard was in the form of his life tonight. He got the ball rolling with their opening goal, set up Gueye for PSG's third goal and played a critical role in their attacking play with accurate passes. Impressive stuff from the forgotten Red Devil.

Ander Herrera has already matched his goal tally from the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season:



2020/21: 31 games, 1 goal

2021/22: 3 games, 1 goal



On course to beat his season's best with PSG. 😲 pic.twitter.com/TVeBjIQXob — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 20, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

Wijnaldum inadvertently created the second goal as his deflected effort was headed in by Mbappe, which remained his only meaningful contribution for the rest of the night. It's still early days though, but Pochettino will be hoping to get the best out of him sooner rather than later.

Mauro Icardi - 5/10

The weakest link in PSG's attack tonight, Icardi struggled to find his feet in the match and ghosted pretty much the entirety of the 86 minutes he lasted on the field. Zero goals, zero assists, zero shots on target - just not good enough.

Kylian Mbappé - 7/10

Mbappe opened his account for PSG in the new season with a simple header, although there was a hint of luck in it. He struggled to impose himself in the game thereafter and also lost possession 23 times!

Mbappe scores his first goal in Ligue 1 this season 💫 pic.twitter.com/wCAMVa8bJa — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 20, 2021

Substitutes

Angel Di Maria - 9/10

The Argentine wizard made the impact he was subbed on for, putting the game beyond doubt for PSG. He scored with a late nonchalant chip from a brilliant counter-attack the player launched himself.

Lovely chip from PSG's Di Maria 💥

(🎥 @beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/SJkXyHVF3D — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) August 20, 2021

Julian Draxler - 6/10

He replaced Verratti in midfield but couldn't replicate the impact the Italian made. The game just flew by him.

Arnaud Kalimuendo - N/A

The 19-year-old came on to see off the match for PSG.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar