Brest vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2022

Brest will play host to Ajaccio at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble in Ligue 1 on Sunday (September 18). Both teams are struggling, with Brest in 18th place, while Ajaccio are rock-bottom in the standings. If the trend continues, the duo are likely to drop down to Ligue 2.

Among the two teams, Brest seem a bit more well-equipped for survival. They have picked up a win this campaign, beating Angers 3-1 in August. Since then, though, they’ve lost three games and drawn one, although they did held league leaders Paris St. Germain to a single goal last weekend.

Newly promoted Ajaccio, meanwhile, are yet to win this season. They’ve lost their last five games and have only claimed a point from a goalless draw with Lens in August.

Ajaccio haven’t been getting hammered, as they’ve only conceded 11 goals – six fewer than their hosts this weekend. However, they have only scored thrice, and their struggles in front of goal mean it’s difficult to imagine them turning things around.

Brest vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajaccio have drawn blanks in four of their opening seven games this season and have yet to score more than one goal in a game.

Brest’s tally of 17 goals conceded means they've the second-worst defence in Ligue 1 right now. Only Angers have conceded more than them. In fact, Brest have not kept a clean sheet to date.

Ajaccio’s last win over Brest came in January 2018, although they have won three of their last six meetings with Brest.

Ajaccio’s discipline this season has been appalling, with 20 yellow cards accrued thus far Midfielder Romain Hamouma has been sent off twice, while Mounaim El Idrissy and Oumar Gonzalez have picked up four bookings.

Former Leicester and Lyon striker Islam Slimani is yet to score since joining Brest in August.

Brest vs Ajaccio Prediction

Both teams have been struggling thus far, albeit for different reasons. Brest can’t seem to keep goals out, while Ajaccio simply can’t find the back of the net.

Given that Brest are capable of scoring goals, they could find some success here. However, it seems difficult to see Ajaccio breaking down the weak defence of their opponents. A home win is the likely outcome.

Prediction: Brest 1-0 Ajaccio

Brest vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Brest win

Tip 2: Ajaccio to fail to score – YES (Ajaccio have drawn a blank in their last three Ligue 1 games.)

Tip 3: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – YES (Neither team has been prolific in front of goal this season.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far