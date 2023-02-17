Brest vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023 

AS Monaco visit the Stade Francis-Le Blé on Saturday to play Brest in Ligue 1, looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to five games.

The Monegasques have been on a roll this month, winning all three of their top-flight matches before seeing off Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

Axel Disasi struck the winner for Philippe Clement's side in the 92nd-minute to secure a 3-2 win at the BayArena in the first-leg of their knockout playoffs.

AS Monaco



Mené au score, l'AS Monaco renverse la rencontre pour s'imposer face au



Une avance à confirmer jeudi prochain au Stade Louis-II



Mené au score, l'AS Monaco renverse la rencontre pour s'imposer face au Bayer Leverkusen à l'occasion du 16e de finale aller de l'Europa League. Une avance à confirmer jeudi prochain au Stade Louis-II

It came on the back of an impressive 3-1 win over PSG last weekend in the league and, with 47 points from 23 games, Monaco are third in the Ligue 1 standings.

Brest have accrued 27 points fewer than Monaco and sit in 15th position, hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

Les Pirates have won only four times in the campaign thus far, with the last one being a thumping 4-0 victory over Angers at the end of January.

Brest vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Brest have lost their last two Ligue 1 games against AS Monaco after having won four of their first six encounters in the 21st century.

Monaco have lost their last three away games to Brest in Ligue 1 without being able to score, having scored in nine of the first 10.

Brest have won just one of their last eight league matches.

With just 20 points from 23 games, Brest have their lowest points tally at this stage of the top-flight season in the 21st century.

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗼 𝗰𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲 ! ⚔ #MaréeRouge

On compte sur vous pour venir vêtu(e)s de rouge pour la réception de l'AS Monaco ce dimanche au stade Francis-Le Blé !

On compte sur vous pour venir vêtu(e)s de rouge pour la réception de l'AS Monaco ce dimanche au stade Francis-Le Blé !

Monaco have scored in each of their last 33 league matches - the longest ongoing streak in Europe's top five leagues.

Brest have lost only one of their last six Ligue 1 home games after losing five of the previous seven.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions - all since returning from the mid-season break.

Brest vs AS Monaco Prediction

AS Monaco have been on a rampage since returning to action from the mid-season break in December and it will take a mighty effort from Brest to stop them.

The Pirates might have the home advantage here but their overall form this season has been terrible and Monaco will be confident of picking up their 11th win in a row.

Prediction: Brest 0-2 AS Monaco

Brest vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AS Monaco

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

