Brest vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Brest face off with Clermont in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Francis Le Ble this Sunday.

Brest are currently in seventh place in the table, while Clermont appear to be mired in danger and sit in 17th. However, a win for the away side here could elevate them out of the drop zone depending on other results.

So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Brest vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest are unbeaten in their last six games against Clermont dating back to October 2018 when both sides were in Ligue 1. Since Clermont were promoted, they have fallen to Brest in their last three meetings, including a 2-1 loss at the Stade Francis Le Ble in May.

Brest’s win over Montpellier last weekend was their first in six games, snapping a winless run that dated back to their 1-0 victory over Lyon back on September 23.

Clermont’s last game also saw them face Montpellier in a replay of a match they were losing 4-2 before it was abandoned. Thankfully for them, they were able to secure a point this time around thanks to an early goal from Maxime Gonalons.

With just nine goals scored thus far, Clermont are officially Ligue 1’s joint-lowest scoring side along with bottom club Lyon. They have drawn a blank in seven of their first 13 games this season.

With 14 goals conceded, Brest have one of Ligue 1’s better defenses thus far in the campaign. However, they have only scored 14 goals, meaning their goal difference currently sits at zero.

Brest vs Clermont Prediction

Prior to last weekend’s win over Montpellier, Brest appeared to be on somewhat of a downward spiral. However, they looked quite impressive in that match and now seem to be back on track.

Clermont, on the other hand, did secure a point in their last game, but also seem to be struggling in front of goal, and appear to lack confidence at times.

With that considered, it’s hard to see them having too much success here. Brest aren’t the most dangerous side in front of goal, but it’s likely that they can keep Clermont out, and will probably nick a victory by the odd goal.

Prediction: Brest 1-0 Clermont

Brest vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brest to win.

Tip 2: Clermont to fail to score – Yes (Clermont have only scored nine goals this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 1.5 goals – Yes (Both of these sides are amongst the lowest-scoring in Ligue 1 this season and Brest have a relatively strong defense).