Brest vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

Stade Brest will welcome Lens to Stade Francis-Le Ble for a matchday 22 fixture in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 5).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Olympique Lyon in midweek. Lens, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against OGC Nice at home on the same day, with Gaetan Laborde netting a 57th-minute winner.

Racing Club de Lens @RCLens Sylvain Wil𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘥 a forcément raison... 🤭



#FierDEtreLensois Porter le maillot du Racing Club de Lens ?Sylvain Wil𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘥 a forcément raison... 🤭 Porter le maillot du Racing Club de Lens ? ❤️💛 Sylvain Wil𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘥 a forcément raison... 🤭#FierDEtreLensois https://t.co/1CV4unyIh5

The defeat saw Les Sang et Or drop to third spot in the standings, having garnered 45 points from 21 games and are six points behind league leaders PSG. Brest, meanwhile, sit in 15th spot with 19 points to show for their efforts after 21 outings.

Brest vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have 16 wins apiece from their last 37 meetings, while five games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in January 2022 saw Lens win 3-1 in the Coupe de France.

Brest are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, keeping three clean sheets. They have also lost just three of their last 17 meetings against Lens at home.

Lens' defeat to Nice snapped their 12-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

The visitors have drawn the second-most away league games this season (six), with only Reims (seven) having drawn more.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Brest form guide: D-W-L-D-D; Lens form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Brest vs Lens Prediction

Lens' title charge hit a snag in midweek, as they fell to a defeat against Nice at home. Manager Franck Haise will seek an immediate response from his side, although their poor record at Brest could make Sunday's clash a tricky proposition.

Brest, meanwhile, are eerily close to the relegation zone, with just one point separating them from the bottom three. They will draw inspiration from their 4-0 win over Angers in their last home game and also showed their doggedness to secure a precious point at Lyon.

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29



Éric Roy s'est exprimé avant la réception de Lens ce dimanche. Découvrez la conférence de presse

bit.ly/40qynna 🎙️ 𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗼𝘆 : "Un challenge pour nous d'affronter Lens."Éric Roy s'est exprimé avant la réception de Lens ce dimanche. Découvrez la conférence de presse 🎙️ 𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗼𝘆 : "Un challenge pour nous d'affronter Lens."📲 Éric Roy s'est exprimé avant la réception de Lens ce dimanche. Découvrez la conférence de presse 👉 bit.ly/40qynna https://t.co/bK4bzFKTpH

However, Lens have been one of the most consistent sides in the league this season and should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Lens

Brest vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lens to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lens to score at least two goals

Poll : 0 votes