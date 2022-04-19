Brest vs Lyon Prediction and Betting tips | 20th April 2022

In a midweek Ligue 1 game, Brest will entertain Lyon at the Stade Francis Le Ble on Wednesday.

The hosts have just one win in their last five league outings and suffered a 2-1 loss at struggling Saint-Etienne on Saturday. They are looking for a place in the upper half of the league standings. Brest trail tenth-placed Nantes by eight points, so they need to avoid dropping points for the rest of the season.

Lyon, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last four league outings and secured an emphatic 6-1 win at home against Bordeaux last time around. They are in eighth place in the league standings with 49 points and are in contention for a UEFA Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Brest vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 21 times across competitions. As expected, Lyon have been the better side in this fixture, with a 10-4 lead in wins against the Brentons. Seven games between the two sides have ended in draws.

The hosts are without a win against Lyon in 10 meetings in the 21st century, failing to keep a clean sheet.

Lyon have won just four of their 15 away games this season, and less than a third of their goals (16) have come on their travels.

Brest are without a win in their last three league outings at home but have scored in all but three league games on their own turf.

Only Monaco (4) have scored fewer goals from set-pieces than Brest in the league this term (6), while the latter have seven goals from set-pieces.

Only PSG (13) have averaged more successful dribbles per game than Lyon (12.8) this season.

Not a single game between the two teams have ended in a goalless draw, so the trend shoud continue in this match too.

Brest vs Lyon Prediction

Brest have picked up four league wins in 2022, with two of them coming in their last six outings and both on their travels. They have failed to score just once in their last five home games and are expected to put up a fight against Lyon.

OptaJean @OptaJean 10 - Romain Faivre scored 10 seconds into the second half, the fastest goal scored after the break in Ligue 1 since Opta started analysing this data (2006/07). Hurried. #OLFCGB 10 - Romain Faivre scored 10 seconds into the second half, the fastest goal scored after the break in Ligue 1 since Opta started analysing this data (2006/07). Hurried. #OLFCGB https://t.co/c7N4rQh94e

However, Lyon have put in solid performances in their recent outings and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Lyon.

Brest vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards.

