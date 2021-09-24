Brest vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

There will be a relegation six-pointer in Ligue 1 as Brest host Metz at Stade Francis Le-Ble on Sunday.

Brest come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Nantes on Monday. Jeremy Le Douaron scored a consolation goal midway through the second half after his side had gone three goals down.

Metz suffered a harrowing 2-1 defeat to PSG on home turf on Wednesday. Achraf Hakimi scored a brace, with the winner coming in the fourth minute of injury time after Kiki Kouyate had equalized in the first half.

The defeats left Brest and Metz in the 18th and 20th spots respectively and they need to start accuring points to avoid suffering relegation to Ligue 2.

Brest vs Metz Head-to-Head

Metz have seven wins from their last 18 matches against Brest. The two sides shared the spoils on six occasions while the hosts have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in January when three second-half goals helped Metz secure a 4-2 away win.

Both sides have struggled this term and are two of only three sides who are yet to register their first league win this season.

Brest form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Metz form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Brest vs Metz Team News

Brest

Romain Del Castillo (groin), Jere Uronen (ankle), Sebastien Cibois (achilles tendon), Paul Lasne (ACL) and Christophe Herelle (knee) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Romain Del Castillo, Jere Uronen, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne, Christophe Herelle

Suspension: None

Metz

Manuel Cabit and Kevin N'Doram have both been sidelined by leg and collarbone injuries respectively. Thomas Delaine is also out for the trip to Brest with a foot injury while defender Dylon Bronn is suspended due to the double booking he received against PSG.

Injuries: Manuel Cabit, Kevin N'Doram, Thomas Delaine

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Dylon Bronn

Brest vs Metz Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot (GK); Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Lucien Agoume, Hiang'a M'Bock, Romain Faivre; Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie, Irvin Cardona

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Sikou Niakate, Boubakar Kouyate, Matthieu Udol; Papa Yade, Habib Maiga, Boubacar Traore, Fabian Centonze; Pape Sarr, Ibrahima Niane, Vincent Pajot

Brest vs Metz Prediction

Given both sides' poor run of form, it is hard to see a winner emerging from this contest. Games involving the two teams have been open and expansive at both ends and that trend is likely to continue on Sunday.

Neither side will want to lose points to a direct relegation rival and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a thrilling game.

Prediction: Brest 2-2 Metz

Edited by Shardul Sant