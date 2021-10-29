Brest vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash between Brest and Monaco at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Brest are currently struggling in 18th in the table, while Monaco are in 8th.

So can Brest pick up their first win of the 2021-22 campaign, or will Monaco prove to be too strong?

Brest have struggled throughout the 2021-22 campaign and have yet to claim a single victory.

Sure, they’ve avoided defeat in their last two games, but they still appear to be in trouble right now. Another loss here might see them slip to the foot of the table.

Brest’s biggest problem has been a lack of goals. With 12 thus far, they rank amongst the lowest goalscorers in Ligue 1 right now.

Monaco, meanwhile, have started the season slowly, but they’ve gradually hit a run of good form.

They have won four of their last five games, with a single loss in that run coming to Lyon.

However, Niko Kovac’s side could do with tightening up their defense - they’ve conceded more goals than any other side in the top eight right now.

Brest vs Monaco Head-to-Head

There have been 26 matches played by these two teams in the past. Monaco have won 15 of them compared to Brest's six wins. Five matches have ended all square. Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with three wins apiece.

Brest form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Monaco form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Brest vs Monaco Team News

Brest

Hianga’a M’Bock is suspended for Brest, while a further two players are injured.

Injured: Sebastien Cibois, Jeremy Le Douaron

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hianga’a M’Bock

Monaco

Krepin Diatta is a doubt for Monaco, while Cesc Fabregas is out for the game.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: Krepin Diatta

Suspended: None

Brest vs Monaco Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lillian Brassier, Jere Uronen, Haris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Irvin Cardona, Romain Faivre, Steve Mounie

Monaco predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Guillermo Maripan, Benoit Badashile, Caio Henrique, Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelian Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Brest vs Monaco Prediction

Brest’s form has been pretty diabolical this season, and it’s hard to see that changing in this game.

They do have the potential to score against Monaco, but it’s hard to imagine them keeping such a potent front line quiet, particularly with Volland and Ben Yedder in good form.

Therefore, an away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Brest 1-3 Monaco

Edited by Shardul Sant