Brest entertain leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Francis-Le Blé in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have won nine of 19 games and are seventh in the league table, while the reigning champions are unbeaten, winning 14.

Brest have won four of their seven games this year, losing three. They registered a 1-0 win at Le Havre last week, thanks to Ludovic Ajorque's first-half strike. They failed to build on that form, suffering a 3-0 home loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions. They were held to a 1-1 home draw in Ligue 1 by Reims last week. Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock in the 47th minute before Keito Nakamura pulled Reims level nine minutes later.

They returned to winning ways in the Champions League on Wednesday, with a 4-1 triumph at Stuttgart. Dembele continued his fine form, bagging a hat-trick.

Brest vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times across competitions, with the Parisians leading 25-4.

The Parisians have the best goalscoring record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 49 goals, 20 more than Brest.

Brest have won six of their last eight Ligue 1 home games, suffering one loss.

PSG are unbeaten in the fixture since 1985, winning 16 of their last 17 meetings.

The league leaders have scored thrice in three of their last four meetings against Brest.

The capital club are unbeaten in Ligue 1 away games since February 2023.

Brest vs PSG Prediction

Brest have lost two of their last three games, both in the Champions League. They saw their winning streak at home ended after five games on Wednesday with the loss to Real Madrid. They failed to score for the first time at home since November.

Bradley Locko, Jonas Martin, Jordan Amavi, and Massadio Haïdara are sidelined with injuries for this match. Mama Baldé and Julien Le Cardinal face late fitness tests.

Les Parisiens have won six of their seven games in 2025 and are strong favorites. They are on a nine-game winning streak in their travels against Brest, scoring 25 goals.

Ibrahim Mbaye remains sidelined with an injury. Luis Enrique will also be without the services of Warren Zaire-Emery, injured against Stuttgart, and Joao Neves, who picked up a knock on Wednesday.

The defending champions have enjoyed an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season and considering their dominance in this fixture, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brest 1-3 PSG

Brest vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold Tip: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist any time - Yes

