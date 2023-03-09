Brest vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Brest will entertain league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Francis-Le Blé in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three back-to-back defeats in Ligue 1 last Sunday. Franck Honorat scored the only goal of the game in injury time of the first half as they recorded a 1-0 away win over Strasbourg. With the win, they moved out of the relegation zone and are in 15th place in the league table.

PSG have recorded three wins in a row in the league and eased past Nantes last Saturday at home. Goals from Lionel Messi, Danilo Pereira, Kylian Mbappe, and an own goal from Jaouen Hadjam helped them record a 4-2 win.

They faced an exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich in the round of 16, failing to score in the two legs as they fell to a 3-0 defeat. They will look to put that defeat behind them and maintain their lead at the top of the standings.

Brest vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times in all competitions since 1979. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these games and enjoy a 21-4 lead in wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

They are currently on a 12-game winning run against the hosts and have also won eight of their last 10 away games against Brest.

They are undefeated in 32 of their last 35 Ligue 1 games as well.

Brest have just a couple of wins at home in all competitions and their last win at home against PSG came in 1985.

PSG have kept clean sheets in five of their last six meetings against the hosts.

PSG have suffered defeats in three of their last four away games.

Brest vs PSG Prediction

Les Pirates have scored at least one goal in their last four home games and will be looking to extend that goalscoring form in this match. They have struggled to find the back of the net in their recent meetings against the capital club, failing to score in five of their last six games.

Les Parisiens have won their last three games in Ligue 1, scoring 11 goals while conceding five in that period. They have not dropped points against the hosts since 2011 and should face no problems in recording a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brest 1-3 PSG

Brest vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes

