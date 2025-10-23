Brest vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25 2025

Brest face off with reigning champions PSG in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble this Saturday.
Brest are currently in 12th place in the table, and a win would catapult them into the top half. PSG, meanwhile, are surprisingly not top of the table yet, as they are in second place below Marseille. A win here could see them take up their usual spot, though.
So can Brest spring an upset or will it be business as usual for PSG?
Brest vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Unsurprisingly, PSG's recent record against Brest is excellent, as they have beaten them in all of their last five meetings. Their last games came as part of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, when PSG scored a total of ten goals against Brest across two legs.
- Brest will be coming into this game on a four-match unbeaten streak, as they have beaten Nice and Angers and drawn with Nantes and Lorient. They were unfortunate not to win their last game, though, as Lorient secured a 3-3 draw with a last-gasp equaliser.
- PSG are now unbeaten in five games following their surprising loss to Marseille in September. It is worth noting that their last two Ligue 1 matches - against Lille and Strasbourg - ended in draws, but their UEFA Champions League win this Tuesday was scary. They destroyed Bayer Leverkusen 2-7 to climb to the top of the table.
- In a curious fact, Brest are the only team in Ligue 1 to currently have a goal difference of zero, as they have scored 14 goals thus far but have also conceded the same amount. Worryingly, only four sides have conceded more than them.
- After struggling with a handful of injuries in recent weeks, the majority of PSG's star men are likely to be back for this game, with Luis Enrique able to call upon the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia again. Only Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz are doubtful.
Brest vs PSG Prediction
Brest might be unbeaten in their last four, and were unfortunate not to win last weekend, but it's hard to see them getting anything from this game.
PSG haven't always been at their irresistable best this season - particularly in the league - but things seemed to really click for them against Leverkusen this week.
Add in the strong record that the reigning champions have against Brest, and it's hard not to see them claiming all three points on Saturday.
Prediction: Brest 0-3 PSG
Brest vs PSG Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in PSG's last 8 matches with Brest).
Tip 3: Ousmane Dembele to score for PSG - Yes (Dembele has seven goals in his last four matches against Brest).