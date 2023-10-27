Brest vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Brest host reigning champions Paris St. Germain (PSG) at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 29).

Brest have been one of Ligue 1’s surprise packages this season and are fifth in the standings, while PSG have been slightly off the pace in third.

So can Brest pull off a big upset this weekend, or will it be business as usual for PSG?

Brest vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides are heavily in PSG’s favour. They have won their last six meetings with Brest, who have scored just thrice, and have also won in their last six visits to the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

While PSG have not been in imperious form this season, they have lost just once, a 3-2 upset to high flyers Nice. They have also won their last two league games, brushing aside Rennes and Strasbourg.

The Parisians are coming off, a 3-0 crushing of AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Brest fell to Lille 1-0 last weekend, ending their five-game unbeaten run.

Brest (9) are one of Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring teams, with only five sides scoring fewer. All of them are in the bottom six.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has eight league goals, only one behind the entire Brest squad.

Brest vs PSG Prediction

Brest have been relatively impressive this season by their own standards, but only in terms of results.

Their low-scoring games and tight defence have meant that they have climbed high in the table, but they haven’t won since September 23.

PSG, meanwhile, haven’t quite been at their best in the league, but their firepower and strong record against Brest make them the clear favourites.

If Brest can hold the champions off early on, a freak result is possible, but it’s highly unlikely. The prediction is an away win.

Prediction: Brest 0-3 PSG

Brest vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – PSG to win.

Tip 2: The Parisians to score at least twice– Yes (PSG have scored at least two goals in their last seven away games against Brest.)

Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score for PSG – Yes (Mbappe has scored eight goals in as many Ligue 1 games this season.)