Brest vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Brest host PSG on Sunday in the final game of the Ligue 1 season with the title in the balance for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

PSG are currently second in Ligue 1, only one point behind league leaders Lille. Mauricio Pochettino will know that his side can still win the title on goal difference, but it is no longer in their hands.

The Parisiens will go into the game off the back of winning the Coupe de France. PSG will need to win the game on Sunday to give themselves the best chance of winning the double this season.

Brest, on the other hand, are only a point above the relegation zone and will need to win to guarantee their survival this season.

Olivier Dall'Oglio's side are tied on points with Strasbourg and Lorient, only a point behind Reims and Bourdeaux in what is truly an extraordinary relegation scrap.

Brest have been in terrible form, having won only two of their last 14 games domestically.

However, with Strasbourg playing Lorient on the final day, Dall'Oglio's side could potentially survive even if they do lose against PSG on Sunday.

This fixture is important to both teams for different reasons, but PSG are the clear favorites to win the game on Sunday.

Brest vs PSG Head-to-Head

As expected, PSG have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, winning their last five league games against Brest.

Pochettino's side have a chance of beating Brest for the third time this season, having already won 3-0 in the Coupe de France and in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Brest Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

PSG Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Brest vs PSG Team News

Marco Verratti will be a huge miss for PSG

Brest

Brest have no new injury concerns following their draw against Montpellier last weekend.

However, Dall'Oglio will still be without Christophe Herelle, Jean Lucas, Paul Lasne and Romain Philippoteaux through injury.

Injured: Christophe Herelle, Jean Lucas, Paul Lasne, Romain Philippoteaux

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG

PSG also have no new injury concerns following their victory in the Coupe de France final against Monaco in midweek.

Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa and Juan Bernat will all miss the game due to injury. However, Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe should return to the squad after missing the final in midweek.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest vs PSG Predicted XI

📸 Photos de la séance de ce vendredi 💪🔴⚪

👉 https://t.co/picSwqOIBm pic.twitter.com/4xmz7iZDki — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) May 21, 2021

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Faussurier; Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie, Gaetan Charbonnier

PSG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira; Julian Draxler, Neymar, Angel Di Maria; Kylian Mbappe

Brest vs PSG Prediction

This should be a fairly straightforward win for PSG, as the gulf in class between the two sides is very apparent.

We expect Pochettino's side to beat Brest comfortably.

Prediction: Brest 0-3 PSG