Brest vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action in Ligue 1 this weekend with an important fixture against Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble. Lionel Messi is yet to make his debut for the club and might be included in the squad for this game.

Brest are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side has managed draws in both its games so far and will want a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have assembled a star-studded squad this year and will be intent on reclaiming their Ligue 1 crown. The French giants have exceptional players in their ranks and will be intent on maintaining their winning streak in the league.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to #PSGTV and the assembled media at the traditional pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 clash away to Brest. 🗣 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 19, 2021

Brest vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have a near-flawless record against Brest and have won 10 out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Brest have never managed a victory against PSG and will need to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for PSG. Brest struggled to make an impact on the day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Brest form guide in Ligue 1: D-D

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W

Brest vs PSG Team News

Brest

Sebastien Cibois and Paul Lasne are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Lyon this weekend. Jere Uronen has recovered from his knock and should be available for selection.

Injured: Paul Lasne, Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have an impressive squad this season

PSG

Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Angel Di Maria have endured gruelling summers of international football but could feature on the bench this weekend. Sergio Ramos and Colin Dagba are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match.

Idrissa Gueye has recovered from COVID-19 and is available for selection. Juan Bernat has also made progress with his recovery but is yet to return to the training pitch.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest vs PSG Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Jere Uronen, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Idrissa Dioh, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

🎙 𝗠𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼 𝗣𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗼: "We are playing against a team that tries to play good football."#PSGlive pic.twitter.com/8CvbaBRZZ7 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 19, 2021

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Brest vs PSG Prediction

PSG have one of the best squads in the world at the moment and are the favourites to win both the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League this season. Lionel Messi's imminent reunion with Neymar seems ominous in the context of the league and the duo could potentially wreak havoc with appearances this weekend.

Brest can pack a punch on their day but will need a miracle to overcome a heavily stacked PSG squad. The Parisians hold the upper hand at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Brest 0-3 PSG

