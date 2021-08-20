Brest vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG play the third game of their Ligue 1 2021-22 campaign this weekend as they lock horns with Brest in an important encounter at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Friday. PSG have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game.

Brest are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have drawn both their league games so far. The home side has exceeded expectations over the past year but has plenty of work to do ahead of this decidedly uphill battle.

PSG conceded their Ligue 1 crown to Lille last season and cannot afford a similar campaign this year. The French giants have signed the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos this summer and possess one of the best squads in Europe at the moment.

🎙 𝗠𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼 𝗣𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗼: "We are playing against a team that tries to play good football."#PSGlive pic.twitter.com/8CvbaBRZZ7 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 19, 2021

Brest vs PSG Team News

Brest have a point to prove. Image Source: The Sun

Brest

Sebastien Cibois and Paul Lasne are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Lyon this weekend. Jere Uronen has recovered from his knock and should be available for selection.

Injured: Paul Lasne, Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have an impressive squad this season

PSG

Idrissa Gueye has completed his quarantine after a bout of COVID-19 and is available for selection. Juan Bernat has also made progress with his recovery but is yet to return to the training pitch.

Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Angel Di Maria have endured gruelling summers of international football but could feature on the bench this weekend. Sergio Ramos and Colin Dagba are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Brest and PSG kick off?

India: 21th August 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 10th August 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 20th August 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Brest vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie

USA: beIN Sports Espanol, beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Brest vs PSG?

India: TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

