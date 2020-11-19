Brest vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend after a lengthy international break as Brest take on a struggling Saint-Etienne outfit at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations so far this season and need to be at their best in this game.
Brest have been inconsistent this season and are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 table. The home side managed a narrow 1-0 victory against Guingamp earlier this month and will look to pick up another victory this weekend.
Saint-Etienne started their season in emphatic fashions but have fallen by the wayside over the past few weeks and have suffered five consecutive defeats. The away side was outclassed by Lyon in its previous game and needs to turn its season around on Saturday.
Brest vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head
Saint-Etienne have an exceptional record against Brest and have won four games out of a total of eight fixtures played between the two teams. Brest have managed only two victories and have a point to prove against Saint-Etienne this weekend.
The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Brest. Both teams have been suspect in their own half this season and will need to be careful going into this match.
Brest form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-L-W
Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-L
Brest vs Saint-Etienne Team News
Brest
Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off a victory against Saint-Etienne this weekend. Denys Bain is currently recuperating from a cruciate ligament rupture and is ruled out of this game.
Injured: Denys Bain
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Saint-Etienne
Yvann Macon and Charles Abi are currently injured and Claude Puel will not be able to avail their services in this game. Mathieu Debuchy and Arnaud Nordin are also yet to recover from their niggles and might not play a part in this fixture.
Injuries: Yvann Macon, Charles Abi
Doubtful: Mathieu Debuchy, Arnaud Nordin
Suspensions: None
Brest vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI
Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duveme, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Faussurier; Haris Belkebla, Cristian Battocchio; Jeremy Le Douaron, Gaetan Charbonnier, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie
Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jessy Moulin; Aimen Moueffek, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Gabriel Silva; Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara; Kevin Monnet-Pacquet, Adil Aouchiche, Denis Bouanga, Romain Hamouma
Brest vs Saint-Etienne Prediction
Saint-Etienne are in desperate need of a boost of morale at the moment and will view this game as an opportunity to rid themselves of a devastating series of negative results. The away side has plenty of attacking talent but needs to be wary of Brest's midfield stars.
Brest have exceeded expectations on a few occasions this season and will have to be at their best yet again this weekend. Saint-Etienne have been out of sorts and are unlikely to trouble Brest in this fixture.
Prediction: 2-1 Saint-Etienne
Published 19 Nov 2020, 21:54 IST